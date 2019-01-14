The Amazing 20-year Transformation of Baraboo’s Badger Army Ammunition Plant into a Green Space

press release: A lecture and video presentation by long-time Conservatiionist Charlie Luthin . This public lecture-discussion will discuss and present video of this achievement, including both the opening of the new Great Sauk State Trail and p lans for our newest state park (3400 acres).

This lecture continues the third year of the "Humanities in Community" monthly public lecture-discussion series (2nd Mondays, October through May) by speakers from the Madison area colleges and professional communities. Sponsored by the Goodman Community Center and Centers of Higher Education. No charge. Family friendly.