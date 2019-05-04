press release: The Amazing Maydm Race is a fundraiser and competition in style of the so-named popular TV show. Teams of 2 or 4 individuals will trek around downtown Madison, completing a series of STEM, physical, and creative challenges to advance to the next local businesses or landmark destination. The top teams to complete the challenges and arrive at the final destination win great prizes!

The event is on May 4 from 1:30 to 6:00pm, downtown. The race itself runs from 2:30 to 4:30 pm. Post Race Celebration 4:45pm open to the public. $5 suggested donation.

Event registration/check in: 1:30pm- 2:15pm, Centre Seven lobby, 7 N Pinckney St.

Maydm, a registered 501(c)(3) provides girls and youth of color in grades 6-12 with skill-based training for the technology sector. Maydm’s holistic approach prepares students from traditionally underrepresented populations to engage in and revolutionize the tech industry.