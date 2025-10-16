"The American Revolution" Sneak Peek

media release: As we approach the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, join PBS Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Veterans Museum for an evening of community and reflection. The night will include a special preview screening of the all-new documentary series THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt; the premiere of two new episodes of The Look Back produced by PBS Wisconsin Education; and a panel conversation exploring themes and untold perspectives related to the Revolutionary War era.

Doors open 6:30 pm | Program at 7:00 pm

This event is part of a statewide America@250 initiative led by PBS Wisconsin in partnership with the Wisconsin Historical Society, Wisconsin Public Radio, Wisconsin Veterans Museum, and the Center for Community & Nonprofit Studies at UW-Madison.