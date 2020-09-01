ONLINE: The Amish in Wisconsin

Talk will take place at https://www.facebook.com/UWConnects/. For a complete schedule, visit https://badgertalks.wisc.edu/badger-talks-live/.

Professor Mark Louden will present on one of America’s most familiar yet widely misunderstood religious groups, the Amish. A practicing Mennonite himself, he will address central aspects of Amish life and the Christian faith that anchors it, with a special emphasis on communities in Wisconsin, which has the fourth-largest population of any U.S. state. After the presentation, Mark will welcome the chance to talk with you and answer your questions.

Mark Louden is a linguist who received his training in Germanic linguistics at Cornell University. A fluent speaker of Pennsylvania Dutch, he has published extensively on this language and other German-American varieties, as well as Yiddish. In addition to his position as the Alfred L. Shoemaker, J. William Frey, and Don Yoder Professor of Germanic Linguistics, he directs the Max Kade Institute for German-American Studies and is affiliated with the Religious Studies Program, the Mosse/Weinstein Center for Jewish Studies, and the Department of Linguistics. He serves as an interpreter and cultural mediator for Amish in multiple settings.

