The Annihilation of Fish

media release: USA | 2001 | 35mm | 108 min.

Director: Charles Burnett

Cast: James Earl Jones, Lynn Redgrave, Margot Kidder

In a Los Angeles boarding house, the eccentric Poinsettia (Redgrave), who believes she’s romantically involved with Puccini, meets a Jamaican widower (Jones) still grappling with his own delusions. As their unlikely connection deepens, the two forge a tender, offbeat romance. The first wide release of filmmaker Burnett’s neglected 2001 feature proved to be one of the most significant and entertaining cinematic events of 2025. A newly struck 35mm print will be shown! Restored by UCLA Film & Television Archive and The Film Foundation in collaboration with Milestone Films. Funding provided by the Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.