The Antarctic Experience

press release: STEM Center Speaker Series, 3:30 – 4:30 pm, Room E2800, Truax Main Building, 1701 Wright Street

Andy Kurth, Madison College Electronics Department Faculty Member

Come join Andy Kurth as he describes the adventure of a lifetime, a trip to Antarctica. Earlier this year Madison College faculty members Dr. Matthew Lazzara and Andy Kurth P.E. traveled to Antarctica as a part of a National Science Foundation Major Research Instrumentation grant. Andy will share his stories about the trip, the continent, his visits to the Weather Station Network, and his development of the next generation Automated Weather Station specific to polar regions.

The general public, in addition to Madison College students and employees are welcome to attend!

Register in advance.