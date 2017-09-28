Lecture by Nicholas Mirzoeff

September 28, 4 pm, Elvehjem L150

Nicholas Mirzoeff will present his current project, The Appearance of Black Lives Matter, #Charlottesville in a public lecture on September 28th at 4 pm. Police killings captured on cell-phone video or photographs have become the hallmark of United States visual culture in the twenty-first century. In this lecture, Mirzoeff examines this transformation of visual culture from the deaths of Eric Garner and Michael Brown in the summer of 2014, to the inauguration of Donald Trump in 2017, and most recently to the violence of white supremacists in Charlottesville, VA.