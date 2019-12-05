The Art and Science of Photogrammetry

press release: Truax room D3620: Bryce Sprecher is a research assistant in the Virtual Environments Group at UW-Madison. They enjoy photography, sour apples, comfy over the ear headphones, and fountain pens. Prior to researching at the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery (WID) they’ve held positions in Audio Visual support at the WID, Information Technology, software testing, and studio photography.

Bryce will present a primer on the workflow and technical background of photogrammetry and it's place in 3D reconstructions. Case studies discussed for 3D modeling in archeology, video games, animation, and more.