The Art of Crafting Herbal Elixirs and Tonics for Winter Health

press release: Herbs are wonderful allies for winter health. Join herbalist Linda Convoy for this fun and inspiring program. Linda will share her favorite herbs for winter health, and she will demonstrate ways to transform herbs into tonics and elixirs that help to build health as well as relieve symptoms from common winter ailments. Samples of delicious healing elixirs and tonics will also be shared. Children 8 and up may attend with a parent.

Registration begins December 1. Register in person, online or call 246-4547.

In partnership with Willy Street Co-op. Limited to 20.