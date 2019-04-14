The Art of Learning

press release: April 14, 2019, 4PM - 6PM, Common Ground, 2644 Branch St., Middleton WI 53565

Raffle for original works of art by local artists to benefit Walbridge School. The only school in the area that specializes in teaching students with dyslexia or other learning disabilities.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www. walbridgeschool.org/aol

Price is $15 per ticket

Light refreshment provided, cash bar available. Live music by Chance Allies.