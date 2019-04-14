The Art of Learning

to Google Calendar - The Art of Learning - 2019-04-14 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Art of Learning - 2019-04-14 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Art of Learning - 2019-04-14 16:00:00 iCalendar - The Art of Learning - 2019-04-14 16:00:00

Buy Tickets

Common Ground, Middleton 2644 Branch Street, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: April 14, 2019, 4PM - 6PM, Common Ground, 2644 Branch St., Middleton WI  53565

Raffle for original works of art by local artists to benefit Walbridge School.  The only school in the area that specializes in teaching students with dyslexia or other learning disabilities.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.walbridgeschool.org/aol  

Price is $15 per ticket

Light refreshment provided, cash bar available.  Live music by Chance Allies.

Info

Common Ground, Middleton 2644 Branch Street, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562 View Map
Fundraisers, Kids & Family
Art Exhibits & Events
608-833-1338
Buy Tickets
to Google Calendar - The Art of Learning - 2019-04-14 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Art of Learning - 2019-04-14 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Art of Learning - 2019-04-14 16:00:00 iCalendar - The Art of Learning - 2019-04-14 16:00:00