media release: Science and art are often thought of as mutually exclusive passions, but creativity and curiosity entwine these disciplines.

The Morgridge Institute for Research will partner with the University of Wisconsin-Madison to host our latest Fearless Science Forum, The Art of Seeing More, an exploration of the creative connections between science and art. Panelists include Morgridge Investigator Randy Bartels, Letters and Science Dean Eric Wilcots, and Professor and artist Meg Mitchell.

The discussion, moderated by Morgridge Investigator Kevin Eliceiri, will explore topics from finding beauty in data to the role of art in communication. The evening includes an audience Q&A section and a reception with light refreshments. Come see how curiosity and creativity reveal new ways of understanding the hidden layers of our world.

A virtual broadcast via Zoom will also be available.