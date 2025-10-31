The Art of the Japanese Tea Ceremony

media release: Discover the the Japanese Way of Tea, a style preserving deep ties to the samurai that finds depth in the simple acts of movement, stillness, and the art of the tea ceremony. In this demonstration and discussion by Nyosen Nakamura Sensei, headmaster of Japan’s Kogetsu Enshu Ryu school of Zen Tea, you will learn and experience:

• Tea-making body movement and practice

• The history and philosophy of samurai tea

• Connections between meditation and tea

Presented in partnership with the University of Wisconsin–Madison Department of Asian Languages and Cultures and the Chazen Museum of Art