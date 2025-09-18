The Art & Science of Light Painting

media release: Summer break is over, and the PhotoMidwest Third Thursday team is pleased to bring you John Hartman's presentation on light painting. If you can, please join us at the PhotoMidwest studio, 700 Rayovac Drive Suite 212 in Madison on Thursday September 18 at 7:00 pm for a Third Thursday Watch Party. Watch John's presentation, enjoy some snacks -- perhaps bring something to share -- and spend time with photography friends following the talk.

John Hartman has owned and operated a photography studio in Stevens Point for over 50 years, specializing in portraiture and commercial work. Constantly searching for new ways to create and process his photography, he discovered light painting in 2013. His techniques and methods soon became in demand by other photographers, and he has presented workshops throughout the US and Mexico.

Third Thursday Talks are always free and open to the public.

To join via Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86444905873?pwd=YVdMOWNOTm1hWDQzaXVLNHhBN2xVdz09

Meeting ID: 864 4490 5873 Passcode: 449570

Or join the watch party at PhotoMidwest.

Missed a talk? If you missed one and want to watch it, scroll to it's announcement on our website under Events >Third Thursday and click "Watch the Talk" for the video.

Please contact Wendy Murkve at programming@photomidwest.org i f you have an idea for a Third Thursday Talk. She would love to hear from you!