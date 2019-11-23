press release: To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 12’s mission to the Moon, the planetarium is teaming up with local author Dean Robbins for a special presentation and planetarium program based on his children’s picture book The Astronaut Who Painted the Moon: The True Story of Alan Bean. The interactive, multimedia presentation will introduce kids to Apollo 12 astronaut Alan Bean, the only artist to travel to the Moon. Dean will explain how Bean’s paintings express the magic and mystery of walking on the Moon and what it was like to collaborate with this one-of-a-kind American hero on the book. Then the planetarium will take you on a virtual trip to the Moon. Thanks to our partners at the local bookstore A Room of One’s Own, after the show you’ll have an opportunity to buy the book and have Dean sign it!

Tickets are $2.50 and available online (HERE), by mail, or at the door. Buying tickets in advance is recommended. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. We accept walk-ins on stand-by for sold-out shows.