media release: The Balloon Adventure: Voyage into the Deep Sea is a 10-day experience that immerses guests in an underwater-themed world crafted from over 100,000 balloons! Explore vibrant coral reefs, "swim" among schools of balloon fish, and discover hidden treasures in this one-of-a-kind balloon art installation. The event is perfect for all ages, blending artistry, imagination, education and community, all in support of The 531 Fund’s charitable mission!

The 531Fund is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to supporting local charities in southeastern Wisconsin. Proceeds from this event will benefit Camp Timber-lee, connecting Walworth County children in grades 2-12 with nature!