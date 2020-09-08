ONLINE: The Basics of Online Learning in MMSD

press release: Do you have questions about virtual school?

The Urban League is available to help with FREE live workshops, REAL TIME support hours, and a curated RESOURCE LIBRARY (coming soon). RSVP here. Attend one of our inaugural workshops on September 8 from 6:30-8:00 PM or September 10 from 5:00-6:30 PM. There is no cost to attend. Topics will include:

✔ Student expectations

✔ Virtual attendance, schedules, homework, grading, and more

✔ Terminology and technology tools

✔ Where to find information and assistance

✔ Urban League and other resources to help

✔ and much more!

Major funding from the Evjue Foundation, charitable arm of The Capital Times

Technical assistance and support from Madison Metropolitan School District