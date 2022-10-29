The Beat Chefs, Little Earthquakes, DJ Jean Le Duke

media release: It's 10:31, so it seems appropriate to annouce that Terror on the Turf, a celebration of All Hollows’ Eve, will be held at Madison’s Breese Stevens Field this year on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 5PM - 10PM. Terror on the Turf will be a ticketed event featuring local bands, food, beverages, dancing, contests and more at Downtown Madison’s Historic Breese Stevens Field.

Gates for the event will open at 5 p.m. Music will start at 5 p.m. featuring some of Madison’s finest and entertaining live musical acts:

Jean Le Duke (DJ)

Little Earthquakes (A 5-Piece Original Musical Project)

The Beat Chefs (Live-Looping Cover Band)

In addition to this killer line-up, attendees can have a bloody good time searching for candy throughout the stadium in hopes of locating one of our Golden Tickets, redeemable for prizes. Our costume contest will host the first twenty participants to sign up and get a chance to showcase their outfits on-stage for all to witness.

Tickets for Terror on the Turf are a mere $10. Each ticket comes with a complimentary beverage of choice. All guests must be at least 18 years of age, unless accompanied by an adult. All tickets are general admission. Food and beverage will be available for sale throughout the event. Event is “rain or shine”. No weapons allowed (yes, even toy props).

“We are pleased to provide an open, welcoming space with great music for fans of the wickedest holiday of the year in Downtown Madison,” says Big Top Events General Manager, Tristan Straub. “We welcome all freaks, beasts, hobgoblins, and pixies to accompany us on the turf for a terror-ific time.”

Tickets for Terror on the Turf at Breese Stevens Field are going fast, don’t miss out. Tickets can be purchased HERE or at BreeseStevensField.com.