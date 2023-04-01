press release: Legends in Concert CHER Tribute Artist Lisa McClowry’s stunning portrayal of the Goddess of Pop is the main attraction of this Broadway-style live stage show, “The Beat Goes On”. Lisa has every aspect of playing CHER down pat:the singing and speaking voice, the walk, the talk, the costumes, the makeup, the mannerisms. Nothing is over-looked. This theatrical extravaganza incorporates dynamic dialogue, humor, fun, audience participation and 8 costume changes. This show is like having the real CHER strut her stuff on our stage.