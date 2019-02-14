The Belle of Amherst

Google Calendar - The Belle of Amherst - 2019-02-14 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Belle of Amherst - 2019-02-14 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Belle of Amherst - 2019-02-14 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Belle of Amherst - 2019-02-14 19:30:00

Buy Tickets

The Jefferson, Spring Green 137 W. Jefferson St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588

press release: THE BELLE OF AMHERST by William Luce

Directed by Colleen Madden

In her Amherst, Massachusetts home, the reclusive nineteenth-century poet Emily Dickinson recollects her past through her work, her diaries and letters, and a few encounters with significant people in her life. William Luce’s classic play shows us both the pain and the joy of Dickinson’s secluded life....

Starring Tracy Michelle Arnold as Emily Dickinson

Info
The Jefferson, Spring Green 137 W. Jefferson St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588 View Map
Theater & Dance
608-588-0242
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - The Belle of Amherst - 2019-02-14 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Belle of Amherst - 2019-02-14 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Belle of Amherst - 2019-02-14 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Belle of Amherst - 2019-02-14 19:30:00 Google Calendar - The Belle of Amherst - 2019-02-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Belle of Amherst - 2019-02-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Belle of Amherst - 2019-02-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Belle of Amherst - 2019-02-15 19:30:00 Google Calendar - The Belle of Amherst - 2019-02-16 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Belle of Amherst - 2019-02-16 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Belle of Amherst - 2019-02-16 13:00:00 iCalendar - The Belle of Amherst - 2019-02-16 13:00:00 Google Calendar - The Belle of Amherst - 2019-02-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Belle of Amherst - 2019-02-16 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Belle of Amherst - 2019-02-16 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Belle of Amherst - 2019-02-16 18:00:00