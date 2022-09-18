The Bellwether Syndicate, Then Some Silence, Bellhead

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Crucible is thrilled to welcome the legendary Bellwether Syndicate with special guests Then Comes Silence and Bellhead. This will be a dark and magnificent show, not to be missed!

Formed in 2012, THE BELLWETHER SYNDICATE is fronted by veteran artist William Faith (vocals/guitars), and Sarah Rose Faith (vocals/guitars). While the studio recordings are made by William and Sarah alone, the live lineup includes Corey Gorey (bass) and Philly Peroxide (keyboards/percussion) and Stevyn Grey (drums). The band have always sought to color outside of prescribed genre lines, endeavoring to push past the boundaries of style into something substantial and vital.

