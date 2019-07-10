The Betrayal of the German Revolution 1918-1921
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: "The Betrayal of the German Revolution 1918-1921" will be discussed on Wed July 10th 6:30pm at the Madison Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St in Room 104.
FREE, sponsored by the Peregrine Forum, more info 608-284-9082.
[Note: due to Library scheduling needs we will be meeting in July and Sept on the 2nd Weds, NOT the 2nd Thurs.]
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
