The Big Bake

media release: Join us to support the important work of the Madison West High Area Collaborative by enjoying delicious local baked goods and made-to-order wood fired pizza from your neighbors at the Hillcrest Bakers Cooperative. Drop in from 5:00 - 7:00 PM, make a donation, and enjoy fine food and great neighbors at this socially responsible and socially-distanced event. We hope to see you!

The Madison West High Area Collaborative is directly supporting families in the West High School attendance area during the pandemic. Tens of thousands of dollars have gone to directly support families in our own neighborhoods for food, rent, and utilities. Help us to keep this volunteer-run fund going strong!

Thursday October 1, 5:00 - 7:00 PM, 4122 Hillcrest Drive.

Drop In ... all proceeds supporting the Madison West High Area Collaborative

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1199206290450970

608 697 2226