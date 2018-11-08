The Big Bills (EP release), Chloe & Jay

press release: The Big Bills have been drinking cheap beer and getting noise complaints for a little while now. They just recently decided to put it to music. This 5-track EP of hot original music will be available in limited quantities at this show! probably.

The Big Bills take the hottest country anthems of all time and crank them up to be even bigger bangers

Chloe Louise will be teaming up with her BFF, Jay, for a brand new project that she's promised to be full of country-twangy-goodness.