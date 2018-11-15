press release: The Greater Madison Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) is inviting residents to drop off new or gently used coats, sweaters, hats, mittens and other warm clothing items as part of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s Big Bundle Up campaign. The Big Bundle Up is a statewide collection program running Nov. 15, 2018 – Jan. 2, 2019. Locally, the GMCVB will be collecting items through December 21 in order to provide warm clothing items to those who need it most before the holidays. All items donated will be given to The Beacon Homeless Day Resource Center and YWCA Madison.

With the spirit of the holiday season upon us, donating winter items is the perfect way to give to families in need across the state. A box will be located at the GMCVB office at 22 E. Mifflin St, Suite 200 as well as the Fitchburg Chamber Visitor and Business Bureau at 5500 E. Cheryl Pkwy, Suite 106 for donors to drop off warm clothing items. Lake Mills Cleaners has generously donated their dry cleaning services for the collected items.

This is the eighth year of the Big Bundle Up. To date, the program has collected 134,441 warm winter items to help families in need. In addition to the GMCVB, other collection sites, including Travel Wisconsin Welcome Centers, are located throughout the state. Visit TravelWisconsin.com for a full listing of donation sites.

For more information about the GMCVB’s participation in the Big Bundle Up, please contact GMCVB PR & Communications Coordinator, Anna Shircel.

WHO: Greater Madison Convention & Visitors Bureau

WHAT: Collecting coats, sweaters, hats, mittens and other warm clothing items to donate to local charities this winter season.

WHEN: Nov. 15 – Dec. 21, 2018, 8:00am-5:00pm

WHERE: 22 E Mifflin St #200, Madison, WI 53703

Fitchburg Chamber Visitor and Business Bureau – 5500 E. Cheryl Parkway, Suite 106, Fitchburg, WI 53711