press release: Join us Thursday, June 28, at the Lussier Family Heritage Center in Madison for the Big Green Wave, an inspiring event featuring invited guests U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin and State Senator Jennifer Shilling.

Help us kick off the Big Green Wave, the conservation movement building ahead of this year’s elections - one that could sweep candidates who will fight for Wisconsin’s air, land, and water into the Capitol.

Your support will help Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters engage citizens to elect conservation leaders who will fight to protect Wisconsin's drinking water, public lands, and the natural places we love.

Thursday, June 28, 2018, 5:30 PM - 8 PM, Lussier Family Heritage Center, 3101 Lake Farm Road