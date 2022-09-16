media release: The Big Swing — A FUN RAISER for Primates Incorporated!

Primates Incorporated is a sanctuary facility here in Wisconsin for monkeys who transition from research environments, the pet trade, and the entertainment industry. We were featured recently in the news, which you can check out here.

On September 16, 2022, we’re hosting our first major event, THE BIG SWING 2022 FUN RAISER to raise much needed funding for our current sanctuary residents, and to open our doors to more monkeys urgently in need of rehabilitation and life-long refuge.

The night will begin with signature drinks and a silent auction, followed by a fabulous vegan fish fry supper club dinner from Just Veggiez. Afterwards, we’ll enjoy a heartwarming program highlighting the life-saving work our donors make possible, and then it’s time for Ladies Must Swing, a live, all-woman big band renowned for great music and good times!

When: Friday, September 16, 2022

5:30pm* - 10:00pm *VIP Reception starts at 5pm, East Side Club, 4223 Monona Drive

Learn More: primatesinc.com/big-swing- 2022/