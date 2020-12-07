The Blackwood Quartet, Doug Church (Elvis tribute)

Google Calendar - The Blackwood Quartet, Doug Church (Elvis tribute) - 2020-12-07 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Blackwood Quartet, Doug Church (Elvis tribute) - 2020-12-07 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Blackwood Quartet, Doug Church (Elvis tribute) - 2020-12-07 11:30:00 iCalendar - The Blackwood Quartet, Doug Church (Elvis tribute) - 2020-12-07 11:30:00

Palace Theater, Wisconsin Dells 564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965

press release: The Palace Theater is proud to present the beautiful harmonies of the Blackwood Quartet and the amazing talent of Doug Church as Elvis, in an original Christmas Gospel Extravaganza! Dinner 11:30 am, show 1 pm. $72.95-$58.95 includes dinner (show only options available).

Info

Palace Theater, Wisconsin Dells 564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965 View Map
Music
608-253-4000
Google Calendar - The Blackwood Quartet, Doug Church (Elvis tribute) - 2020-12-07 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Blackwood Quartet, Doug Church (Elvis tribute) - 2020-12-07 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Blackwood Quartet, Doug Church (Elvis tribute) - 2020-12-07 11:30:00 iCalendar - The Blackwood Quartet, Doug Church (Elvis tribute) - 2020-12-07 11:30:00 Google Calendar - The Blackwood Quartet, Doug Church (Elvis tribute) - 2020-12-08 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Blackwood Quartet, Doug Church (Elvis tribute) - 2020-12-08 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Blackwood Quartet, Doug Church (Elvis tribute) - 2020-12-08 11:30:00 iCalendar - The Blackwood Quartet, Doug Church (Elvis tribute) - 2020-12-08 11:30:00