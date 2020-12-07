The Blackwood Quartet, Doug Church (Elvis tribute)
Palace Theater, Wisconsin Dells 564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965
press release: The Palace Theater is proud to present the beautiful harmonies of the Blackwood Quartet and the amazing talent of Doug Church as Elvis, in an original Christmas Gospel Extravaganza! Dinner 11:30 am, show 1 pm. $72.95-$58.95 includes dinner (show only options available).
Info
Palace Theater, Wisconsin Dells 564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965 View Map
Music