media release: Hong Kong | 1995 | 35mm | 105 min. | Cantonese with English subtitles

Director: Tsui Hark

Cast: Vincent Zhao, Xiong Xin-xin, Moses Chan

Out to avenge the death of his father, Sword-maker Ding On (Zhao) loses his arm and is nearly killed. After convalescing, he develops a speeding, whirling swordfighting technique that he plans to use on those who crippled and maimed him. Director Tsui Hark’s kinetically-charged spin on the Shaw Bros./Jimmy Wang Yu “one-armed swordsman” vehicles of the late 1960s is now considered one of the best HK action movies of its own era. 35mm print courtesy Wisconsin Center for Film and Theater Research.

New Restorations and Special Presentations

In addition to several titles showing in our Owen Kline and John Ford series, other 35mm presentations this calendar include Todd Haynes’ Safe, screening in honor of its 30th anniversary; Masaki Kobayashi’s thrilling and beloved samurai drama, Harakiri; and two Hong Kong classics from director Tsui Hark: The Blade and Green Snake – showing in special prints from the Wisconsin Center for Film & Theater Research. Special presentations on DCP include the first Madison theatrical screening of Roman Polanski’s An Officer and a Spy (J’accuse); two star-studded thrillers from the late 1970s, Capricorn One and Rollercoaster; and new restorations of Adrian Lyne’s terrifying Jacob’s Ladder, Mike Nichols’ The Day of the Dolphin, Luchino Visconti’s Conversation Piece, and Terry Gilliam’s sumptuous The Adventures of Baron Munchausen.