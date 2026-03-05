media release: The Bloom Effect

Location: The Eloise in Mt. Horeb

Date: April 17, 2026

Doors Open at 5:30pm

Dinner is served at 7:00pm

Dancing until 11:00pm

Team Unstoppable, a Visionary of the Year campaign team supporting Blood Cancer United, is proud to present a one-night-only experience: The Bloom Effect.

The Bloom Effect is what happens when a community shows up with purpose. It’s a night dedicated to making a tangible difference for patients and families facing blood cancer.

Guests are welcome to dress in whatever makes them feel comfortable, with semi-formal attire or above as the suggested minimum

Tickets are limited and non-refundable. Secure yours now and be part of the impact.

Enjoy incredible food from North and South, an energetic evening hosted by WMTV NBC15’s Jocko, live music from The Chillbillies, flowing drinks, and both silent and live auctions filled with standout items. It will be unforgettable.

Your ticket includes one drink ticket, dinner, dessert, dancing, and more!

All proceeds support Team Unstoppable's 2026 Visionary of the Year campaign benefiting Blood Cancer United.

This one-night event is presented in collaboration with Blood Cancer United, Highland Lions Club, and Highland Parks Improvement to advance critical research, expand patient support services, and fund life-saving programs for individuals and families impacted by blood cancer.

Facebook Page for Event: https://www.facebook. com/events/1525863642029318

Page to purchase Tickets: https://www.zeffy. com/en-US/ticketing/the-bloom- effect-3