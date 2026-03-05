The Bloom Effect
The Eloise 2122 County Highway Jg, Madison, Wisconsin 53572
Location: The Eloise in Mt. Horeb
Date: April 17, 2026
Doors Open at 5:30pm
Dinner is served at 7:00pm
Dancing until 11:00pm
Team Unstoppable, a Visionary of the Year campaign team supporting Blood Cancer United, is proud to present a one-night-only experience: The Bloom Effect.
The Bloom Effect is what happens when a community shows up with purpose. It’s a night dedicated to making a tangible difference for patients and families facing blood cancer.
Guests are welcome to dress in whatever makes them feel comfortable, with semi-formal attire or above as the suggested minimum
Tickets are limited and non-refundable. Secure yours now and be part of the impact.
Enjoy incredible food from North and South, an energetic evening hosted by WMTV NBC15’s Jocko, live music from The Chillbillies, flowing drinks, and both silent and live auctions filled with standout items. It will be unforgettable.
Your ticket includes one drink ticket, dinner, dessert, dancing, and more!
All proceeds support Team Unstoppable's 2026 Visionary of the Year campaign benefiting Blood Cancer United.
This one-night event is presented in collaboration with Blood Cancer United, Highland Lions Club, and Highland Parks Improvement to advance critical research, expand patient support services, and fund life-saving programs for individuals and families impacted by blood cancer.
Facebook Page for Event: https://www.facebook.
Page to purchase Tickets: https://www.zeffy.