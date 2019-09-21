The Bodgery Grand Opening

press release: What started as two people teaching classes in the library has evolved over the last five years to become a 14,000 square foot workshop on the former Oscar Mayer property. With an astounding array of tools--from WWII era, industrial machining equipment to computer-driven laser cutters, Madison’s community workshop has taken their non-profit to a whole new level.

Imagine a space where knitters and welders hang out over pizza, talking about their latest projects and lending an extra pair of hands when needed. Where 3D printers are making forms for jewelry casting, and electronics wizards are building arduino tool controls for the woodshop. Where a creative mind can walk in with one skill and a year later have more than they can count.

On Saturday, September 21st, from 12-5pm, the Bodgery members are putting out the welcome mat to show people around their wonderful new shop, give demonstrations of amazing tools and techniques, eat great food, and socialize with others who like to make things! Won’t you join us?

- - - -

The Bodgery is a non-profit, volunteer-run makerspace in Madison, WI. We have an enormous new workshop filled with literal tons of tools, open to the community twice a week. There’s a huge woodshop, electronics lab, machining area, welding and metal fabrication, a robust craft area with sewing, serging, and leather/upholstery machines, laser cutters and CNC routers, 3D printing, jewelry-making, screen printing, stained and hot glass. We offer regular classes, training on the tools, and camaraderie.