The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

press release: Canada | 105 minutes | NR | DCP | Dir. Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Kathleen Hepburn

When Áila encounters a young indigenous woman, barefoot and crying in the rain on the side of a busy street, she soon discovers that this young woman, Rosie, has just escaped a violent assault at the hands of her boyfriend. Áila decides to bring Rosie home with her and over the course of the evening, the two navigate the aftermath of this traumatic event.

"This set-up is so dramatically compelling and the actresses so superb that the effort to make it all seem like one unbroken shot (the film was actually sutured together out of five handheld takes from a 16mm camera) doesn't register as a gimmick - in the ultimate compliment to the directors, the cast, and cinematographer Norm Li, it barely registers at all," - Adam Nayman, Reverse Shot