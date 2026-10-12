The Book Deal Grand Opening

From The Book Deal newsletter:

After months in the making, we're ready to welcome you to The Book Deal at Garver! Join us as we celebrate our grand opening.

Friday, October 16 | 4–7 PM, Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green, Madison, WI 53704

Ribbon Cutting at 4 PM

Our new Garver location features around 2,000 carefully selected used books in a self-service bookshop. Browse at your own pace, find your next great read, and check out using our simple honor system kiosk. We'll also have booksellers on hand during some of Garver's events.

Grab a drink and meal from Garver Lounge or Ian's Pizza, or some ice cream from Calliope, and settle in with a good book.

We're excited to bring The Book Deal to Madison's East Side, and we'd love for you to join us for the grand opening!

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE BOOK DEAL AT GARVER

Happy reading!

Rick

P.S. We hope you'll join us this Friday, October 16, from 4–7 PM to celebrate the grand opening! Bring a friend, explore the shelves, and help us kick off this new chapter of The Book Deal at Garver.

P.P.S. Our next Literary Trivia Night at Garver is Thursday, November 5, and we're already over halfway to capacity! Grab some friends, form a team, and compete for great prizes. It's free to play, so sign up today!

P.P.P.S. One more thing: our West Side store isn't going anywhere! Our Mineral Point Road location will continue to offer everything you know and love about The Book Deal. Garver is simply another way for us to bring more books to more people in Madison.