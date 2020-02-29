press release: In case you haven’t heard, Mystery Science Theater 3000 is rolling through town for a live show on Sunday March 1, and the pre-party is at Bierock complete with a movie screening. On Saturday evening, February 29, at 8:30 p.m., we’ll be celebrating a Madison MST3K Pre-Party with a viewing of the classic The Brain That Wouldn’t Die that was featured on Season 5 of the cult classic.

So ring in the Leap Year at Bierock before the live show being held at the Overture Center’s Capitol Theater on Sun. Mar. 1.

Being shown on the night of the event will be the original 1962 movie version of The Brain That Wouldn’t Die on our big projection screen television, not the MST3K version.

Customers are welcome to do their best Tom Servo or Crow T. Robot impression. We’ll all poke fun at one of those movies that’s so bad, it’s good.

The event is free and open to the public.

Join us in celebrating a brand of comedy that has stood the test of time. And celebrate Wisconsin native and MST3K creator Joel Hodgson’s final live tour.