The Broken Boards, The Gubers, Silver Surfers, DJ Ciggy

media release: Surf’s up, dudes and dudettes!

Join us Friday, March 28, 6-10 PM, for a Beach Party packed with good vibes and great tunes!

Live Surf Bands: The Broken Boards, The Gubers, Silver Surfers

Beach Karaoke with DJ Ciggy (sign up early!)

Door Prize: Skateboard from Alumni Skateboarding

Video Games & Virtual Reality down the hall at Git Gud Lounge

 All Ages Welcome

COPA – 2841 Index Road, Fitchburg

A huge thanks to our sponsors: Alumni Skate Shop & WORT Radio. All proceeds benefit COPA—Community Organizations Promoting the Arts.

