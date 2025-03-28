The Broken Boards, The Gubers, Silver Surfers, DJ Ciggy

media release: Surf’s up, dudes and dudettes!

Join us Friday, March 28, 6-10 PM, for a Beach Party packed with good vibes and great tunes!

Live Surf Bands: The Broken Boards, The Gubers, Silver Surfers

Beach Karaoke with DJ Ciggy (sign up early!)

Door Prize: Skateboard from Alumni Skateboarding

Video Games & Virtual Reality down the hall at Git Gud Lounge

All Ages Welcome

COPA – 2841 Index Road, Fitchburg

A huge thanks to our sponsors: Alumni Skate Shop & WORT Radio. All proceeds benefit COPA—Community Organizations Promoting the Arts.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn—see you there!