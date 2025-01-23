media release: USA, UK, Hungary | 2024 | DCP | 215 min.

Director: Brady Corbet

Cast: Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce

A maximalist tour-de-force, this great American epic unfolds in post-World War II Pennsylvania. Adrien Brody gives one of his career best performances as László Tóth, a Hungarian immigrant and visionary architect who undertakes a massive commission at the behest of a wealthy industrialist. Shot in VistaVision with style and ambition to spare, The Brutalist achieves a monumental grandeur seldom seen in contemporary cinema. Note: Running time includes ten-minute intermission.

