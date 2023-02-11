press release: For the past two and a half decades, THE BUCKINGHAMS have successfully toured the nation with their signature pop music featuring founding members Carl Giammarese (lead vocals) and Nick Fortuna (bass and vocals). Their show is ﬁlled with harmony, spontaneity, humor, and a musical strength that appeals to not only their loyal fans, but forges new links with younger generations as well, sizzling favorites from the pop & rock charts of the 1960s and early 1970s.Enjoy again such hits as “Hey Baby, They’re Playing Our Song”, “Kind Of A Drag”, and “Susan”.