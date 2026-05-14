The Burroughs

Tuesday, July 14

Hailing from Greeley, Colorado, The Burroughs are a high-energy 9-piece soul-funk band known for their “sweaty soul music” and electrifying live shows that turn crowds into one big dance party. Led by frontman Johnny Burroughs, the group blends blazing horns, deep grooves, and joyful, communal vibes to create nights of release, connection, and celebration.

BONUS ENGAGEMENT: 350 Wisconsin Art Collective

ECO-PARTNER: 350 Wisconsin

Tickets are FREE, with a suggested $5 donation per person to support the incredible artists performing at Olbrich. Donations can be made online when reserving tickets or onsite during the event. TICKETS AVAILABLE MAY 15

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

To ensure the best experience for all guests, FREE advance tickets are now required for each Olbrich After Hours concert.

A ticket is required for entry before 6:45 PM. If you have reserved a ticket but have not arrived by that time, your spot may be released to other guests.

Beginning at 6:45 PM, walk-in admission will be offered based on availability.

For ticket assistance, please call 608-246-4550.

5:00 PM – Doors open & check-in begins

6:00 PM – Food vendors open

7:00 PM – Concert begins

9:00 PM – Event concludes