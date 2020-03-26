The Business of Renewable Energy

press release:

1310 Grainger Hall

Wisconsin School of Business

The Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and its partners at the Wisconsin School of Business invite you to explore the financial and environmental benefits of renewable energy. From solar and wind to geothermal and hydropower, learn why businesses such as Wells Fargo and Company are investing in the development of new sources of renewable energy and how these investments are leading to reduced carbon emissions and increased resiliency.

RENEW Wisconsin will share information about their efforts to expand renewable energy through advocacy, education, and collaboration with businesses, government leaders, and Wisconsin citizens.

Join us for an enlightening discussion of renewable energy and its benefits with invited speakers:

Michael Cummings is a director with Wells Fargo’s Renewable Energy & Environmental Finance (REEF) team. To date, the Wells Fargo REEF team has invested over $8.5 billion into more than 400 wind and solar projects throughout the U.S.

Prior to joining Wells Fargo, Cummings was a Partner and Co-Founder of Trajectory Energy Partners. He also held various positions at the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC, the U.S. Government’s Development Finance Institution), Enfinity America Corporation, ClearPeak Advisors, and MMA/Fotowatio Renewable Ventures. He received a BS, BA, and MS from Stanford University, and a JD from the Georgetown University Law Center.

Tyler Huebner joined RENEW Wisconsin as the organization’s third Executive Director in June 2013. Growing up in Iowa, Huebner was fascinated by wind turbines at a nearby middle school and he has since pursued various ventures in the clean energy space. Huebner is passionate about the transformation of our country’s energy system to renewable sources.

After graduating in electrical engineering from the University of Iowa, Huebner earned his master’s degree at Stanford University in the Atmosphere & Energy Program, where he also co-founded a major conference and student group called Energy Crossroads (now Stanford Energy Club) focused on the intersection between business, national security, and environmental interests in clean energy.

Since then, Huebner has been a consultant with ICF International working on energy efficiency projects with utility companies and the U.S. EPA, run grant programs at the U.S. Department of Energy in low-income weatherization, and worked for the State of Wisconsin’s Division of Energy Services prior to joining RENEW.

He and his wife Heather have a daughter, Emma, born in April of 2013, and a son, Evan, born in July 2015, and in his spare time he enjoys spending time with family, friends, and exploring Wisconsin by bicycle.