The Butler

Co-presented with UW-Madison Polish Student Association

Poland | 150 min | NR | DCP | Dir. Filip Bajon

Sun November 18 | 3:00 PM

The film tells the story of the Prussian family von Krauss living , as well as the love between the Kashubian boy Mateusz and the German aristocrat Marita and is set between 1900 and 1945. The script depicts the complicated fate of three nations inhabiting the former Polish-German borderland in northern Kashubia, where the line of the border in Versailles after the First World War divided not only the land but also the people of Germans, Kashubs, and Poles, causing riots and often hatred.