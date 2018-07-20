The C Word

press release: An Experimental Comedy Showcase

Friday, July 20, 9 pm, The Rigby Pub and Grill, 119 E Main St., Madison

For many people, comedy is light entertainment, a brief respite from daily life. But for others, great comedy is more than just good jokes: it's social commentary, it's iconoclastic, and it shines a light on the human condition. It's raw. Some might find it offensive.

This show is for that kind of comedy.

Featuring Mike Jonjak, Deon Green, and David Zoe Leon