The Cactus Blossoms, Jack Klatt

press release: THE CACTUS BLOSSOMS with Jack Klatt, Saturday, Oct 13, 7:30 PM —“If you listen to the Cactus Blossoms, you will definitely be reminded of the Everly Brothers. But Minneapolis brothers Jack Torrey and Page Burkum are much more than a tribute act. Music critic Meredith Ochs says the duo’s gorgeous harmonies and ageless sound spell out just the beginning for these brothers.” -NPR

You don't want to miss this Minneapolis duo! Come on out Saturday night and hear Jack Torrey and Page Burkum's harmonies and rhymes. " We weren't born in the wrong era. We just got into some music from a different era and found a way to make it our own." - Jack and Page

Tickets: $25, on sale at BrownPaperTickets.com, at Berget Jewelers in Mineral Point, and at the door