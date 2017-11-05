press release: Playhouse Gallery Nov. 4, 2017 – Jan. 14, 2018

The Capitol at 100: Madison Artists Celebrate the Centennial

Opening Reception and Panel Discussion | Sun., Nov. 5, 2017: Reception | 4-6 PM | Playhouse Gallery, Panel Discussion | 4-5 PM | Rotunda Studio

Features exhibition artists and Michael Edmonds from the Wisconsin Historical Society. Moderated by exhibition curator Martha Glowacki.

Tour of the Wisconsin State Capitol | Fri., Jan. 12, 5 PM (Meet at the ground floor of the Capitol Rotunda)

Closing Reception | Fri., Jan. 12, 6-8 PM | Playhouse Gallery

In conjunction with opening receptions for Galleries I, II, and III at Overture.

The Capitol at 100 celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Wisconsin State Capitol through artworks created by Madison artists. Using a variety of media, exhibition artists comment on the history, architecture, and cultural symbolism of the Capitol building and surrounding grounds. The exhibition also includes an historical overview of artists commissioned a century ago to create paintings, mosaics, and sculpture for the Capitol Building. (Artists: Eric Baillies, Brenda Baker, Randall Berndt, Michael Duffy, Leah Evans, Patrick Flynn, Lisa Frank, Tom Jones, Helen Klebesadel, Lewis Koch, John Miller, Yvette Pino, Beth Racette, Bird Ross, Gregory Vershbow)

Madison Community Foundation’s Year of Giving proudly supports Wisconsin artists’ tribute to one of Madison’s most iconic buildings, the Wisconsin State Capitol. The Capitol’s 100th anniversary provides a unique opportunity to reflect on this cultural treasure, and MCF is thrilled to sponsor this centennial exhibition and celebration. MCF also supports Wisconsin State Capitol exhibits and programs at Madison Children’s Museum. For more information, visit madisongives.org/75