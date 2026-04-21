media release:

Few voices in pop history are as instantly recognizable, or as deeply loved, as Karen Carpenter’s. “The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration” brings the icon’s extraordinary voice and the brother-sister duo’s unforgettable music back to the stage in a beautifully crafted all-new production from the creative team behind “The Simon & Garfunkel Story.”

With a full band and heartfelt storytelling, this concert captures the warmth, emotion and musical brilliance of The Carpenters. It’s a touching tribute that invites audiences to sing-along, reminisce and fall in love all over again.

Expect to relive all their favorites, including “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Close to You” and “Rainy Days and Mondays,” with this love letter to the quiet magic of Karen and Richard Carpenter.

VIP Experience:

Upgrade your experience with a private 20-minute acoustic performance with the lead performers, featuring exclusive Carpenters songs not performed in the main show. Plus, an on-stage M&G, photo opportunity and a limited edition, collectible VIP laminate.

Additional Show Details