media release: West Germany | 1988 | DCP | 118 min. |German with English subtitles

Director: Dominik Graff

Cast: Götz George, Gudrun Landgrebe, Joachim Kemmer

Two robbers hold up a Düsseldorf bank, demanding millions of marks in exchange for their hostages. What the police don’t know is these crooks have an accomplice on the outside: a criminal mastermind perched in a nearby high rise, orchestrating the action through his rifle scope and walkie-talkie. But what the bank robbers don’t know is their boss has an accomplice of his own. Undersung auteur Domink Graf’s gripping heist movie keeps you guessing with an intricate web of twists and double-crosses. “Nail- biting genre cinema at its most taut and muscular... the combination of reckless energy and narrative cunning elevates the pulse and exercises the mind” (Mubi).

What is summer without summer movies? At the Cinematheque between June 25 and August 1, every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evening will come alive with free cinematic excitement. Join us for salutes to recently departed film legends David Lynch and Gene Hackman, discover the passionate cinephilia of Claude Lelouch, or sample some 70s Hong Kong martial arts mayhem. There’s more: W.C. Fields, punk rockers & zombies, a 60s Japanese masterwork, and a dazzling Euro bank heist thriller. All programs begin at 7 p.m. in the regular Cinematheque venue, 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. All programs begin at 7 p.m. in the regular Cinematheque venue, 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue.