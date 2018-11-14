The Catcher Was a Spy
press release: Starring Connie Neilsen, Guy Pearce & Paul Rudd
A major league baseball player, Moe Berg, lives a double life working
for the Office of Strategic Services.
R, 1h 38min, Biography, Drama, War, June 22, 2018
All shows are free and open to the public. Join the West Madison Senior Center at the Alicia Ashman Public Library on Wednesday afternoons to watch current releases. Refreshments will be served
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717 View Map
