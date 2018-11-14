The Catcher Was a Spy

Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717

press release: Starring Connie Neilsen, Guy Pearce & Paul Rudd

A major league baseball player, Moe Berg, lives a double life working

for the Office of Strategic Services.

R, 1h 38min, Biography, Drama, War, June 22, 2018

All shows are free and open to the public. Join the West Madison Senior Center at the Alicia Ashman Public Library on Wednesday afternoons to watch current releases. Refreshments will be served

608-824-1780
