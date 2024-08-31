The Cathedral of New Emotions

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Catch Rooftop Cinema, now free for all! Thursdays, July 31 – August 21 • 9 PM.

Bring a friend, a blanket, or camp chairs and enjoy an evening of independent films and videos under the stars. Films begin each Thursday at sundown, in the Museum's Rooftop Sculpture Garden. Rooftop Cinema is a program of MMoCA’s education department and is curated by James Kreul. MMoCA’s film programming is generously funded by maiahaus, Venture Investors, LLC, and a gift from an anonymous donor.

Helmut Herbst’s surreal, psychedelic animated feature, The Cathedral of New Emotions, follows a 1972 Berlin commune adrift in space. Cosmic visuals and bizarre dialogue mark this descent down a psychotic rabbit hole. See the restored and released versions by Deaf Crocodile Films.

Learn more and watch the trailer: mmoca.org/events/cathedral-of-new-emotions

