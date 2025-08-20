media release: Join fellow Madison cinephiles for a monthly movie night at Central Library! Hosted by Jason Fuhrman, Cinesthesia is an adventurous, eclectic series of classic and contemporary films that focuses on the complex relationship between literature and cinema. Cinesthesia strives to foster constructive dialogue, while breathing new life into controversial works, neglected masterpieces, and titles in the margins of film history.

Find the schedule here: https://www.madisonpubliclibrary.org/new/cinesthesia-2025