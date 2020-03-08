The Chad Anderson Triangle, Shari Davis, Bill Roberts Combo, Stephanie Rearick, Catfish, Raine Stern, Blackhawk

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

Chad Anderson’s Mutual Musical Love & Respect for community sponsored radio.

Featuring Madison’s hottest heavy hitters with very special guests all evening sitting in with each other to show support for our favorite treasure.

A Evening of epic proportions including:

The Chad Anderson Triangle

Shari Davis

Raine Stern

Members of Moonhouse

Stephanie Rearick

Catfish Stephenson

And many more TBA

Donation at the door to support WORT Community Radio

https://www.facebook.com/events/299552497690972/

Info

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-630-9089
