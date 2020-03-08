The Chad Anderson Triangle, Shari Davis, Bill Roberts Combo, Stephanie Rearick, Catfish, Raine Stern, Blackhawk
Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:
Chad Anderson’s Mutual Musical Love & Respect for community sponsored radio.
Featuring Madison’s hottest heavy hitters with very special guests all evening sitting in with each other to show support for our favorite treasure.
A Evening of epic proportions including:
The Chad Anderson Triangle
Shari Davis
Raine Stern
Members of Moonhouse
Stephanie Rearick
Catfish Stephenson
And many more TBA
Donation at the door to support WORT Community Radio
