The Chairs

media release: By Eugène Ionesco

Directed by Vanessa Stalling

It’s been a few years since APT has had an absurdist on stage (Exit the King, 2018), and Ionesco is among the best of the genre. An elderly couple waits in a remote house for an Orator to lead a grand, scientific lecture. As the guests begin to “arrive,” the couple scrambles to seat them all while holding increasingly surreal conversations. A “tragic farce” - clownish, quirky and existential – just the way we like our Theatre of the absurd. Featuring Colleen Madden and James Ridge, and directed by Vanessa Stalling (Constellations, 2024). Contains adult themes and language.

In repertory, 6/12-9/27. Touchstone.