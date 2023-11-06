media release: “The Chazen Glass Collection” Nov. 6, 2023-Sept. 22, 2024

Hours: Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday 11 a.m.–5 p.m. 23–24 winter closure: Dec. 23, 2023–Jan. 12, 2024.

Please note: Galleries in the Elvehjem building remain closed through 2024.

• Closed for campus holidays

This exhibition uses select works from the acclaimed studio glass collection of Jerome and Simona Chazen to celebrate the creative ingenuity that artist and educator Harvey K. Littleton inspired as a founder of the Studio Glass Movement. Beginning his affiliation with the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 1951 as head of ceramics, Littleton organized the seminal 1962 Toledo Museum of Art workshops that enabled artist-craftsmen in ceramics to explore glass. Shortly thereafter, he established America’s first university-level hot glass program on UW–Madison’s campus. Spanning primarily the last decades of the 20th century, the exhibition promises an illuminating perspective on how his advocacy of glass as a vehicle for contemporary expression evolved into a recognized movement that continues to impact 21st-century art. This exhibition is guest curated by Davira S. Taragin.